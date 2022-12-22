Cameron Smith’s early exit at the Australian Open puts an end to a wild year | Golf News and Tour Information

Then he got a notification; despite perfect conditions, the cut had drifted from a projected even par to two over in the afternoon wave. He’d snuck in on the number and had a 7:05 am tee time Saturday. “Yeah, I wasn’t really expecting it to be honest,” Smith said with a laugh. “I was pretty quick to get to the pub [after the second round] and I was probably a few too many Beers deep. Then I realized we had an early tee time, so I had to get back on the waters for the rest of the night.”