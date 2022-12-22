Cameron Smith should be the player of the year but won’t be

Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler were all candidates for Player of the Year in 2022.

Alex Miceli writes that Cameron Smith (center) has the better resume for Player of the Year than Rory McIlroy (left) and Scottie Scheffler (right), but his current home tour will likely work against him.

The Golf Writers of America Association ballot came out recently and the three Nominees for Male Player of the Year were Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith.

Unfortunately, with professional golf in such flux, Smith will not get the nod. The award will go to McIlroy or Scheffler, even though Smith should get it.

