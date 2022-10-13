Cameron Smith settles into life on LIV, but one ‘heartbreaking’ concern remains | Golf News and Tour Information

If there’s any apprehension about the switch to LIV, it’s the potential impact it might have in his and other his fellow LIV players in participation in major Championships in 2023. Both the US Open and Open Championship allowed LIV Golfers to play this year, but whether the USGA and R&A will do the same next year, or whether Augusta National and the PGA of America might alter their Eligibility criteria for the coming year regarding LIV players, is unclear. Having won the 150th Open at St. Andrews in July, Smith presumably has five years’ worth of entry into the four majors (and an Open exemption until age 60). Had he not won the Open, Smith still had locked up a likely Masters invite as the Players Champion and for his T-3 finish at Augusta in 2022. It seems unlikely Smith wouldn’t be allowed back to the Masters—where he has four top-10s in six starts including a T-2 in 2020—but he admitted it would be disappointing if he couldn’t.