Cameron Smith reacted to the ‘arrival’ of the star at LIV Golf

Cameron Smith and his departure to LIV Golf caused numerous reactions. Now there is a lot of talk about it and that his compatriot, Adam Scott could join LIV Golf. Smith reacted to it; “I’m really not sure what his stance is.

I obviously can’t speak for him, he’s kind of been in the middle for so long he’s just going with whatever happens. I don’t know what he’s going to do”. – Smith said, as quoted by golfmonthly.com Two months ago, Adam Scott revealed why he didn’t join LIV Golf.

“Why I am still on the PGA Tour is because it suits me best to be on the PGA Tour. It’s as simple as that, really. There’s one thing I think I haven’t grasped is giving up my entire professional life of trying to achieve these things here and just leaving it behind.

I’m obviously not ready to do that. I may never be, as well, to be clear. I just think that seems to be a hurdle that – well, it hasn’t really presented itself to me anyway”.

Adam Scott: I don’t have a problem with either of them

However, after a few weeks, he seems to have changed his mind about LIV Golf.

It seems that Adam Scott still wants to be a part of this competition, but we will have to wait. “I believe the PGA Tour has to do what’s best for their product and LIV is going to do what’s best for their product.

I don’t have a problem with either of them. As far as Cam and Leish [Marc Leishman] recruiting me, they’ve got plenty of cash now so they’re more than welcome to make me an offer… I probably haven’t been able to put myself in a position where I’m willing to give up trying to win Major championships”.