Cameron Smith claims golf rankings ‘obsolete’ as Open Winner heads into Saudi event

Open Champion Cameron Smith claims golf’s world rankings are becoming “obsolete” due to there being no points awarded for LIV Golf tournaments.

The Australian spoke out ahead of this week’s Saudi International, an Asian Tour event that was getting under way on Thursday, saying it hurt him that his prospects of getting to number one had been dealt a blow.

Smith is among a host of major winners and star names who have defected from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to the controversial LIV Golf tour, a lucrative Saudi-backed series that Critics claim was launched in an effort to ‘sportswash’ the Middle East country’s reputation.

For 29-year-old Smith, who won the Chicago leg of the LIV series last September, the limitations of where he can collect ranking points is a setback. He has been as high as number two but is now fourth on the rankings list, which is led by Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy has been as vociferous an opponent of LIV Golf as any player and is not playing this week in Saudi Arabia, where a host of top names, many of them from LIV Golf, are in the field and ranking points are available.

Smith said of the rankings situation: “I’ve tried to take it not that badly. When you rock up to a tournament, you know who you have to beat, whether there’s a world ranking or not. There’s generally seven or eight guys that are in that field that you know are going to put up a pretty good fight.

“For sure it hurts. I feel as though I was really close to getting to number one, and that was definitely something I wanted to tick off, but the longer that this stuff goes on, I think the more obsolete those rankings become.

“That’s just the long and short of it, I think. Do we need them? It would be nice, but like I said, you know who you’ve got to beat when you get on the golf course.”

LIV Golf is hoping it will be able to award ranking points in the future.

Story continues

Smith said he had enjoyed parading the Open Championship’s Claret Jug while at home during the off-season.

“I took it back down to Australia, took it to my home club,” he said. “They actually had a Trophy night, kind of the day that I got back down there, so I took it to the Trophy night.

“It was a little bit hectic. It’s a pretty cool trophy. I’d describe it as like seeing a ghost, I think, for the most part, the look that it brings to their face and the feeling that it gives them is pretty special.

“I’ve taken it everywhere with me. Just about had every liquid you can put in there I’ve tried to put in it. But it’s been awesome. It’s been fun over Christmas; the family drinking out of it was something I’ I’ll never forget.”