Cameron Smith Admits Uncertainty Over Adam Scott’s LIV Golf Plans

Cameron Smith has admitted that he isn’t sure whether compatriot Adam Scott will join him on LIV Golf.

Smith is competing in the DP World Tour this week as he aims for his third Fortinet Australian PGA Championship win. Before doing so, though, he commented on the possibility of Scott joining him on LIV Golf. They said: “I’m really not sure what his stance is. I obviously can’t speak for him, he’s kind of been in the middle for so long he’s just going with whatever happens. I don’t know what he’s going to do.”

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

