Cameron Champ Ranks 12th in driving distance this season.

Few players swing it as hard as Will Gordon, the 26-year-old PGA Tour pro. But one who absolutely can, enough to make Gordon blush, is Cameron Champ.

Champ and Gordon grew up playing junior golf together and also played against each other in college. Gordon was the guest on this week’s GOLF Subpar Podcast and quickly brought up Champ’s name when he was asked whose clubhead speed he’s impressed with.

Champ’s 125.82 mph clubhead speed ranks second this season, and his 124.89 mph number led the Tour last year. Gordon Ranks fourth in clubhead speed this season (124.20 mph), and both Golfers are among the Longest off the tee on Tour.

“I remember we were playing the Junior PGA in DC at Trump’s course, and it was like a 285[-yard] hole, 275 carry, and we are like 16 [years old],” Gordon said. “And I remember I was in the group behind him, and he pulls out like an iron. And he’s aiming over the water. And I’m like, ‘Huh?’ And they just ship it right on the green. I’m like, ‘Holy moly.’ So that was different.”

They also faced off in SEC match play.

“I remember just ripping my driver around Sea Island, and him just poking his 3-wood right up next to me,” Gordon said. “I was like, ‘OK, this doesn’t happen very often.’”

Subpar co-host Colt Knost also recalled the first time he got an up-close look at Champ. They were both playing the Safeway Open — now the Fortinet Championship — in Napa, Calif., a few years ago.

“I’m walking around the corner, and you can’t see anyone on the tee, and you just heard this ‘Whaaap!'” Knost said. “And I’m like, ‘That was different. That was so loud.’ And I turned and it was him.”

