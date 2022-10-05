Cameron Brate sustained impact to shoulder, not head, NFL says

The NFL says that Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate sustained an impact to his shoulder on a collision during Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and therefore concussion protocols were not applicable.

“Immediately following the game, the NFL contacted the team and unaffiliated medical personnel to gather information regarding the injury sustained by Tampa Bay’s Cameron Brate,” the league said in a statement to NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk. “The league reviewed the information with the NFL Players Association. Based on the standardized gameday reports, it is clear to both parties that the spotters in the booth concluded that Brate was hit in the shoulder and therefore did not trigger the concussion protocols. As soon as medical personnel identified concussion symptoms, they removed Brate from the game.”

After the game, Tampa Bay Coach Todd Bowles said Brate experienced delayed symptoms of a concussion after initially complaining about shoulder discomfort following a collision during the first half.

“They went on the sideline. He complained of shoulder discomfort, nothing about his head,” said Bowles on Monday. “He was checked out three times.

Brate returned for the final minute of the first half, but did not play in the second half, exiting the game in concussion protocol.

ProFootballTalk said that the NFL Players Association supported the NFL’s assessment.

The decision to allow Brate to return and the league’s statement that he did not receive impact to the head comes in the wake of the situation surrounding Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a head injury Sept. 25 but was then allowed to return after it was described as a head and back injury. Tagovailoa then suffered a concussion Sept. 29 after a sack that left him in the fencing position.

