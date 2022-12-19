Cameron Art Museum to display ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ installation

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) – The Cameron Art Museum has announced that the 18-letter “Black Lives Do Matter” installation will be on display outside on the museum’s grounds.

In partnership with the arts collective Eighteen Forward, Black Lives Do Matter will be open to the public from Jan. 14 to May 28. Per the announcement, the piece will join the museum’s other outdoor works, including the recently opened PNC USCT Park.

“Cameron Art Museum is excited to work with the community of artists of Eighteen Forward to bring Black Lives Do Matter to CAM’s outdoor park for this temporary exhibition,” said Anne Brennan, executive director of CAM. “Community and education lie at the core of CAM’s mission and we look forward to creating programming around this installation that not only celebrates the artists of Eighteen Forward, but also celebrates the subjects of the work captured in each letter.”

Per the announcement, the installation will open in conjunction with CAM’s already scheduled Peace Flag weekend, which celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“We’re super hyped that CAM stands with us in continuing to move this message forward. From start to finish this was a labor of love for all of us and we can’t wait for people to see it in the context of what it is- a momentously dope piece of art!” said Greyson Davis, art director for Eighteen Forward.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.