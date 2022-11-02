Camden County Tops Midway, heads to title game after winning 2A East volleyball final

— There was a tenacity among the Camden County volleyball team that was unique only to a team denied a state championship the previous season. There was a focus that was unique to a team where most of the players have played on some of the state’s biggest stages in two sports, softball and volleyball.

There was a little extra motivation about winning on the road in a raucous environment.

And then, of course, was the Talent on display.

With three hitters who could do little wrong on Tuesday night, Camden County defeated Midway 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-23) in the NC High School Athletic Association 2A East regional final.

The Bruins (25-2) could go with right-handed outside hitter Adisyn Russell, left-handed right-side hitter Carlyn Tanis (a 2021 HSOT all-state player in softball), or middle hitter Tessa Forehand.

The options that setter Peyton Carver had kept Midway guessing on defense. Camden County found the spots where standout Midway libero McKenzie Williams wasn’t and rolled to a 25-13 first set.

Midway stabilized in the second set, but Camden County pulled away with a 25-18 win as it closed out the set with a 9-3 run.

In the final set, the Raiders (26-1) led 21-19 but Camden rattled off one last push to take it 25-23, outscoring Midway 6-2 in crunch time.

The two teams met in last year’s fourth round of the playoffs, where Camden County advanced en route to a runner-up finish. On Saturday, Camden will get a chance to go one step higher when it faces McMichael — who was runner-up in the 2020 2A final — for the championship.

Midway’s regional final appearance was its first since 2002 and the Raiders were hoping to make their first appearance in the state final since 2001, when they were state runners-up.