Camden County, 2A volleyball runner-up

you know, certainly didn’t end the way that you would like to, but you guys have had an outstanding season. Making it back to the state Championship game again, Coach, I’ll ask you, just introduce yourself and the players and then we’ll make okay, Alright. I’m Coach Ashley Miller. This is Addison Russell, um, forehand, Carlin, Tanis and Peyton Carver. And then, um, yeah, like you said, not the way we wanted to finish our season off, but uh, Tonight’s loss doesn’t take away the 25 letter wins we got as a team this season. Alright, questions coach. What’s, what’s unique about this team that was able to make it two straight years to this stage from the get go. They play together as a team. It’s not about individuals. They work really well together and they know that they’re, they’re willing to sacrifice their body or dive on the floor or work extremely hard. Not for their point, but for the team’s point. And I think that sets us apart from other teams and part of that, I mean you don’t have the liberals, so everyone’s kind of their own, everyone’s diving that kind of factor into? We have, we have a lot of those, um, when you won the first set for players, like how are you feeling at that point? And then what do you think kind of changed that maybe the next couple a little bit more difficult. Um, I would say the first set, it was exhilarating, but then we went back into it and I think that we weren’t in the Mindset that we needed to keep putting the amount of effort that we put in the first set for the rest of them and that really got the best of us, especially with that eight point run that they had and that was just a hole that was very hard and deep to get out of. I did feel like we didn’t play our best throughout this game, but we dug out of holes which were really hard to dig out of. Even not playing our best. Yeah, like that we were down like eight or nine points and we still came back 25-20, finishing that set off. So that just shows if we did play at our best, we could have had that set and you guys are at a pretty significant numbers disadvantage. I’m sure that kind of takes a toll. Just Endurance wise, energy wise as the match kind of goes on, it kind of felt like with that advantage they would maybe, like you guys mentioned that they might be able to put you out of those holes a little earlier. But what do you guys kind of credit your ability to, to kind of stay with it and keep fighting and keep that energy up to, we’re willing to sacrifice ourselves for the team. You know, we work as a whole, we do that really well. We aren’t afraid to sacrifice ourselves. Yeah, I feel like if say like one person’s all hitting, they can, they make up for it on defense, like they make up for whatever they’re not doing, they find a way to contribute to the team. Yeah, this seems full of grit and hustle and I mean their work ethic is I have admired since the day they stepped in the gym and I’ll take that any day. I mean that can, that can get you back in games quickly. Uh they don’t have quit in them and you know, today just didn’t go our way. I think we ran out of steam there at the end because they were having to fight so hard and we were having to dig ourselves out of holes. Um but the fact that they didn’t quit just speaks to their integrity as a whole team, like that’s just them. That’s how they, that’s how they’ve been all season. I know it’s bittersweet now, but that’s two appearances and just how special is that for that program man? It’s extremely special. These girls, it’s all of them, they work hard day in and day out and it’s not just during the season, they work in the offseason extremely hard. Um I give them all the credit, they they’re the ones out there doing it, they want it for each other and like I said, it’s not a single person game to them. Um they don’t, they don’t think of it that way and um I mean I’m I’m extremely proud of them and um it’s gonna be tough to lose these two Seniors up here. What did you kind of? Um I don’t know, I think we might have gotten our own heads a little bit and get volleyball is a game of momentum. Um and they took the momentum right from under us uh that second set and like I said, I think we were playing from behind the whole probably the last three sets and or two sets and um I just, I think we just we just put you on a roll, we couldn’t take the momentum back and but they didn’t quit and I’m proud of them for that in that moment, that second set where it was not nothing and then it was what it was at the end . But you almost made that comeback. Must have been feeling pretty encouraged at that. I mean, yeah, that’s what we said and the after the set was over with like, look what you guys just did. Like you have it in your tank, we just have to dig deep and find it um and start from the get go and unfortunately didn’t go that way, the next one. But um like I said, they didn’t quit and um we just had too many holes to dig out from Underneath seniors. Just how you feel about the experience of the volleyball program. I’m like, especially like it’s awesome to make it this far two years in a row. And also like we had eight Seniors leave last year. So it was almost like a fresh start this year. So we knew how it felt to be there last year. So we wanted to come back and redeem ourselves. So we started from fresh almost like at the beginning of the season, like it was, it was rough, but we worked really hard. We put all of our effort in and we got back here. Like it’s just amazing how much this program, like how far it’s come and just how awesome it’s been my four years, like my four years have been awesome as a cannon volleyball player. Um, and then, um, going off what Peyton said. Um, I mean, this was pretty much in a trial or new team except for us for, So I think that just that in itself that the, I mean, there were many doubts against us making it back, um, even within the team like, and we had no idea. So I think that is probably one of my proudest amendments as a student athlete used to say that from scratch. We made it here together like for each other. And I think that’s probably what I’m proudest about about this team in four years. We had a in here earlier, they lost the morning game. There’s kind of a theme with them that their volleyball program and their baseball program have kind of gotten them and their county back on the map and you guys in your softball program and I know some of you are part of that also have have with that Championship also got candid county back on the map. What does it mean to you guys too to have made such an impact with the success that this program has had in your community, in your school and you know, you come to Raleigh and there’s a whole section full of people from, from where you ‘re from here. And I think fighting for like our county because our county is not big at all. I mean we’re wanting my freshman year just moved up to a, so fighting for such a small crowd of people and then coming together to cheer us on is just awesome. The support that we have behind us is amazing. There are such great people through our entire county. Yeah. Like in the amount of success that we have, we have hardly like we don’t have like hardly anything to pull from. And the amount of success that I’ve had as a student athlete in Camden is incredible. It’s just in our county, always being there for us, no matter what win or lose. Their always there for us and always supportive. I know you guys are kind of rivals with equipment but to see them stick around. What does that mean to you guys in terms of just being from your area. Everything we had decided that when we found out that they were coming, that we wanted to stay and watch them and I know that when we, when they lost their game earlier tonight, like it definitely hurt my heart. Like it was, I felt it because obviously we felt it last year what they were feeling. So I think that it shows really just the community that we come from even though we might be rivals when it really comes down to it. Like we’re there to support each other and that’s what matters. We’ve grown up with those girls, we played travel with them, I love them and I love going out there and supporting them and then turning around and seeing them support us. That meant a lot to me, they’re all great girls and each one of us have played on the team, a travel team with them for at least one year and being paid and I played with them for seven years. Yeah. Which is awesome because they’re great people and just seeing them behind us is awesome. Yeah, it’s definitely a great feeling especially because we’re playing each other, you know, it gets heated in the gym, like everyone’s going against each other, but after the game, we know that we got better from playing them and at the end of the day, it’s like, it’s not really about that. Like we love everyone on that team. It’s just, I mean they make us better every time we play them coach, last thing, what’s an order from, what did I learn? Um I learned that I can push a group of girls and they can answer to my push. Um I think um man, um they’re just, they’re somebody, they’re special and I’m just very proud of them. Lots to be proud of. Ladies, keep your chin up and uh you got to celebrate with, you got a lot of people out there waiting so get but.