CAMCO Employees Nearly Double Fundraising Goal for Breast Cancer Walk

In honor of breast cancer awareness month in October, CAMCO (Complete Association Management Company) Nevada employees raised funds for breast cancer awareness. 17 CAMCO employees partnered to create “Team Sunscreen,” which participated in the October 30th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at Red Rock Resort, in Summerlin. The team raised $3,943, nearly double its $2,000 goal.

The CAMCO team placed 9th out of 339 teams participating in the walk. CAMCO team members fundraised by Purchasing casual dress days and used proceeds from several food event sales and a bake sale, and also created a Facebook fundraiser, in addition to individuals and company leaders making contributions.

“Every year, this walk has served as a team bonding experience,” said Terri Hartman, CAMCO’s Supervising community association manager. “Last year, after taking a year off because of COVID, we were just excited to be doing it again. This year’s response from our team and donors was even more enthusiastic, and we were proud to be able to surpass our goal.”

CAMCO employees have participated in the October Making Strides breast cancer walk for nearly a decade.

CAMCO Manages more than 300 HOAs in Nevada. To learn more, visit camconevada.com or search for @CAMCONevada on Facebook.