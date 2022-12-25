Cambridge Named Third Team All-American by College Soccer News

PORTLAND, Ore. – After a stellar attacking year on The Bluff, Portland Pilots Winger Brandon Cambridge was named a College Soccer News All-American, making the third team. It is his first such non-freshman All-American Honor for a Pilot since Benji Michel made a team in 2018.

Cambridge was one of the top attackers in the country this season, putting up 12 goals and seven assists for a total of 31 points. That was the highest point total from a Pilot since 2012 and the highest goal total since 2013. They led the WCC in points as well as both total goals and game-winning goals (five), ranking sixth nationally in points and game-winning goals and seventh in total goals.

The Pilots put together one of the best seasons in program history, finishing 10thth in the Nation after going 15-3-3 and advancing all the way to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. It was their best record and postseason finish since the 1995 season. They led the WCC in 14 different statistical categories and finished top 10 in the Nation in goal differential (third, 32), total goals (fourth, 51), total points (fourth, 154), won-lost-tied percentage (seventh, .786), goals per game (eighth, 2.43), points per game (ninth, 7.33) and total assists (ninth, 52).

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Secure your spot now for any upcoming Portland Pilots ticketed home event by visiting PortlandPilots.com/Tickets . For group and fan experience package information, email [email protected]

DONATE TODAY

Fans interested in making a contribution to the Pilot Athletic Fund can do so by clicking here . Your gift directly helps our nearly 300 student-athletes as they strive to make a difference in our community and achieve academic and athletic excellence. Thank you for supporting Pilot Athletics!