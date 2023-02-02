Cambridge goal setting session rescheduled for Feb. 4

Dorchester Banner

CAMBRIDGE – The Commissioners of Cambridge have rescheduled an annual goal setting session that had to be postponed earlier this month.

The City of Cambridge’s annual goal setting session will be held in the Clipper Room at the Hyatt Regency located at 100 Heron Boulevard in Cambridge. The work session will be from 8:30 am to 5 pm Feb. 4.

The agenda and packet for the day will be published on the city’s website no later than the end of the day on Feb. 2.

An annual goal setting session is the first part of setting priorities for the upcoming budget process. The goal setting session is a more casual discussion with professional facilitators from the Mercer Group leading the process. The session is open to the public.

City Council’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held as scheduled at 305 Gay St. starting at 6 pm Monday, Feb. 13. The Commissioners have also set a work session to discuss the city’s charter regarding special elections and filling vacant elected offices. The work session starts at 5 pm and is in the Council Chambers, too.

Both the work session and regular meeting at 6 pm are open to the public. The agenda and council packet for the regularly scheduled meeting and work session will be posted online in the late afternoon on Feb. 10.

Contact City Manager Tom Carroll at [email protected] or at 410-228-4020 with any questions.