Cambridge Brothers look to give a boost to the Arizona State basketball team

Desmond and Devan Cambridge were out to dinner with their father, Desmond Sr., and the Arizona State basketball staff, including head Coach Bobby Hurley during a recruiting trip to Tempe in the spring. The basketball playing Brothers were looking for a Landing spot after leaving their respective Division I Colleges and ASU was at the top of their list.

During dinner Desmond got a text from another coach, Hurley’s brother Dan who is at Connecticut. Desmond didn’t want to be disrespectful and take a call from another Coach when he was meeting with another suitor at the time, the irony of being recruited by the Brothers hadn’t even really hit him.

“Yeah, he had actually texted me while we were out at dinner on the first night. I showed one of the Assistant coaches, look, it’s the UConn coach. That’s what I had his name in as. He was like Coach Hurley? I said, well, Coach Hurley is right here. What do you mean? He was like, well, he has a brother. That was the first time that I realized that he had a brother who was coaching another team.”

All got a good chuckle out of the exchange.

“Yeah, it’s a cutthroat business. Family goes out the window, right?,” Hurley laughed when Desmond told the story earlier this week at Pac-12 Media Day.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. (left), and his brother, Devan Cambridge (right) watch their teammates from the stands of Desert Financial Arena on Oct 20, 2022 in Tempe, AZ.

The Cambridge Brothers indeed chose ASU and are hoping to energize the new edition of the Sun Devils which takes the court for the first time at 5 pm on Monday against Tarleton State at Desert Financial Arena.

Desmond, a 6-foot-4, 180-pounder, transferred from Nevada where he averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 rebounds in 30 games, numbers that earned him All-Mountain West honors. His career actually started at Brown, with Desmond calling himself a “book nerd.” They transferred after two years there to play against better competition.

