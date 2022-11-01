Cambridge Brothers look to give a boost to the Arizona State basketball team

Desmond and Devan Cambridge were out to dinner with their father, Desmond Sr., and the Arizona State basketball staff, including head Coach Bobby Hurley during a recruiting trip to Tempe in the spring. The basketball playing Brothers were looking for a Landing spot after leaving their respective Division I Colleges and ASU was at the top of their list.

During dinner Desmond got a text from another coach, Hurley’s brother Dan who is at Connecticut. Desmond didn’t want to be disrespectful and take a call from another Coach when he was meeting with another suitor at the time, the irony of being recruited by the Brothers hadn’t even really hit him.

“Yeah, he had actually texted me while we were out at dinner on the first night. I showed one of the Assistant coaches, look, it’s the UConn coach. That’s what I had his name in as. He was like Coach Hurley? I said, well, Coach Hurley is right here. What do you mean? He was like, well, he has a brother. That was the first time that I realized that he had a brother who was coaching another team.”

All got a good chuckle out of the exchange.

“Yeah, it’s a cutthroat business. Family goes out the window, right?,” Hurley laughed when Desmond told the story earlier this week at Pac-12 Media Day.

The Cambridge Brothers indeed chose ASU and are hoping to energize the new edition of the Sun Devils which takes the court for the first time at 5 pm on Monday against Tarleton State at Desert Financial Arena.

Desmond, a 6-foot-4, 180-pounder, transferred from Nevada where he averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 rebounds in 30 games, numbers that earned him All-Mountain West honors. His career actually started at Brown, with Desmond calling himself a “book nerd.” They transferred after two years there to play against better competition.

Devan, a 6-foot-6, 215-pounder, came over from Auburn where he averaged 5.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 33 games, 14 of which he started. His trademark is his athleticism.

This will be the first time the two are playing together, despite not being that far apart in age. They played at different high schools and when it came time for college the chance never really arose with different schools recruiting each of them.

But they made no secret of their intention to suit up together once they hit the transfer portal. Devan was the driving force of this decision. While the Brothers Hail from Nashville, ASU wasn’t an unknown commodity because Devan had played his final year of high school basketball here at Hillcrest Prep after bouncing around to other prep basketball programs his previous years.

“I didn’t really give him a choice. This was sort of home for me because I went to Hillcrest so it felt comfortable. I already knew the area and people here,” Devan said.

“We were in the Portal for a short time. They didn’t give me a choice really,” Desmond added. “I was talking to Ole Miss and Arkansas, too, but we pretty much let everyone know, me and my brother want to play together, how do you feel about that?”

The two Hail from a large, basketball playing family. Their father played at Alabama A&M from 1998-2002 and serves as their harshest critic, in a good way.

“I’ve always been honest with them,” said Desmond Sr., who averaged 5.5 steals per game as a senior in his playing days. “And I’m not one of those people that thinks everyone gets a Trophy for participation. I will always let them know what I think because I want them to get better:”

Older brother Jalon, oldest of the seven siblings, played at NAIA Fisk University and made the move with his two brothers to Arizona.

The youngest of the brood, Jasiah is an eighth grader who stars for a team coached by his father.

The women in the family are also athletes. Jordyn Cambridge is a graduate student at Vanderbilt, who led the country in steals last season. Well, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

Kennedy is a true freshman at one of the nation’s basketball blue bloods — Kentucky.

While there can usually be a lot of smack talk between brothers, both Sun Devils agree on the best basketball player in the family and it isn’t one of them. That would be Jaloni, a 16-year-old junior at Ensworth High School in Nashville who is the No. 2 ranked player in her class and was part of the gold medal teams for the 2022 FIBA ​​U17 World Cup and the 2021 FIBA ​​Americas U16 Championship.

“She’s been doing it for so long,” Desmond Sr. said. “She grew up watching them play and wanting to do everything they were doing.”

While the two haven’t played together they have played against each other. Devan bounced around to different prep schools while Desmond stuck with one and those teams played once.

Desmond scored on a back door dunk, then got pushed by his brother seconds later.

“They didn’t even call a foul because the ref knew our dad so he knew what was going on,” Desmond laughed.

Despite that little incident Desmond Sr., said it is Desmond Jr. that is the most competitive of the basketball playing brood.

Hurley is just happy having the two on his side.

“It’s been great having Des and Devan,” they said. “They just bring a lot of intangibles right away. Played a lot of basketball. Just a positive vibe. Very dependable in practice every day. Des is an explosive scorer, can put points on the board, and that’s something that we struggled with last year. So he brings that to the table. Devan is explosive in the open court. I mean, just really power dunks.”

Hurley likens Devan to the Graduate Kimani Lawrence who was a “glue” guy for the team. He’ll have another year of Eligibility after this one.

“Devan brings maybe a lot of what Kimani Lawrence brought for us last year, kind of a lot of glue guy stuff, rebounding, loose balls, good on defense, communicating. So it’s good all around player. They’re different type players and it’s been great having both of them.”

Reach the Reporter at [email protected] or 602 444-4783. Follow her on Twitter @MGardnerSports.

Subscribe to azcentral.com today.