Camas soccer plays with intensity to open state Playoffs

CAMAS – In a game that had the intensity of the state playoffs, the Camas girls soccer team made the big moments to match the occasion.

Bella Burns scored a first-half goal and Keely Wieczorek saved a penalty kick as Camas beat Eastlake 1-0 on Tuesday in a Class 4A first-round match at Doc Harris Stadium.

The No. 2 seed Papermakers, who haven’t lost since their season-opener against Jesuit, were given a tough test by the No. 15 seed from Sammamish.

But then again, Camas expects every match at this stage to be a step up in competition and intensity.

“It just felt different before we started the game,” Burns said. “The intensity was high. We knew our season was on the line if we didn’t come out to win. We stepped it up and played more Tenacious on the ball.”