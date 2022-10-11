Camaraderie, support found every Tuesday at Sonoma County Pride Bowling League

As Bowling balls roll and Pins crash down at Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, members of the local LGBTQ+ community and their allies, have an opportunity to Strike up conversations, make new friends and get exercise at the same time. The setting may be loud, but the action is non-stop fun.

For three hours every Tuesday night, the Sonoma County Pride Bowling League brings together people from across the county for games that are more about camaraderie than competition, a winning combination for everyone.

The league includes some 100 bowlers on 22 teams. Some participants are substitutes, while others play each week on teams like Games of Throws, Bowling Stones, Pick Up Artists and Bowling Queens.

“People just want a place to be social, have a good time and be safe,” said Christopher Mahurin, a sergeant with the Santa Rosa Police Department who bowls with I Hit One! “Everyone’s a cheerleader for everyone. There’s some competition to it, but some teams come just to have fun. It’s a bonus to win.”

Adult bowlers of all ages and abilities are welcome. A couple of players who don’t identify as LGBTQ+ mistook the Sonoma County Pride Bowling League as being proud about where they live, rather than having pride in being lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning. The all-inclusive league welcomed them and they opted to stay.

“Some bowlers are really good and others not quite as good, but they’re improving,” said Mahurin, 39, who bowled as a kid in Petaluma and picked up the sport again as an adult.

Friends and partners come along to cheer from the sidelines, too.

“My husband loves playing. I come to support him,” said Gary Brown, watching his husband, Benjamin Bower, and his Rainbow Wranglers teammates knock down pins.

“Every week you’re playing with a different team. It’s an amazing opportunity to meet people you wouldn’t in your day-to-day life,” Brown said. The couple, in their early 50s, come from Guerneville with friends for a fun night out. “We’re all professional guys from the same neighborhood.”

Safe, supportive atmosphere

The league brings together people from all walks of life, with members from their 20s to their 70s. Established seven years ago by LGBTQ+ community members as an opportunity to socialize in an enjoyable, safe and supportive atmosphere, it’s grown steadily as word has gotten around.

The coronavirus Pandemic kept Bowling alley doors closed for 13 months in Sonoma County, until April of 2021, disrupting league play. While many pride bowlers looked forward to returning, “It took some people a while to come back in and feel comfortable,” Mahurin said.

“It’s a rollercoaster ride,” said Dennis Ganduglia, general manager at the 50-lane, state-of-the-art Bowling alley. “Right now it’s an uptrend.”

The current season has 150 new bowlers overall, many of them new to the sport.

Although Ganduglia and his Shih Tzu, Diamond, were at the Bowling alley daily throughout the pandemic, often Fielding phone calls, he’s been working “the old-fashioned way” to encourage bowlers to stop by again for a few games or join a team. They mailed out 1,400 postcards to those who bowled before the Pandemic shut down business.

Mahurin also worked to increase membership in the pride league, establishing an Instagram and updating their Facebook page to help spread the word. Sonoma County Pride helps promote the Bowling league as well and supports it as a pride space for socializing.

Fellowship, friendship

The Bowling league grew by nine teams with four players per team since the last season. Play starts every September and January, with the current fall/winter league ending just before Christmas. The league keeps statistics and holds playoffs, tournaments and awards programs for top teams and individual bowlers.

“Bowling is cool because you have a handicap. Everybody gets a Handicap so you can be competitive,” said Shelly Smith, the league president and member of Lez Roll!!, former league champions. Mostly, though, the league is social. “Nobody cares (about standings). It’s a fun league. And how do you meet other gay people?”

The league is a chance to build fellowship and friendships outside of a bar setting, something Smith, 56, welcomes.

“I don’t really go to bars anymore,” she said. A finance officer for a state agency, Smith prefers meeting people who also enjoy a good game of 10 pin. She’s been a bowler for 35 years.

Play starts each week on Tuesday at 6:35 pm, with many bowlers arriving shortly after work. The onsite lounge and sports bar does brisk beer sales, and the snack bar serves up pizza, french fries and other food for players to catch a quick dinner.

“Bowling and beer go together,” Ganduglia said.

Bar manager Shelli Brewer “takes great care of us,” Mahurin said. Brewer is quick to note that league members are among her favorites.

“They’re so much fun. They get along great; there’s no drama in the league. We love them and they love us. We’re mutual fans,” she said.

Jordan Eberly, 61, a special education teacher at a Santa Rosa High School, said the league provides some welcome relaxation after a day at work.

“It’s a great league and an all-inclusive league,” she said. “It’s not a serious Bowling league but there are good bowlers. It makes for a lot of fun.”

She likes the camaraderie and the chance to “unwind” from work. “It gives me something to look forward to,” Eberly said.

She bowls on Who Gives a Split!, one of many groups with clever, tongue-in-cheek team names. While not required, some teams sport Bowling shirts, typically featuring a variety of rainbow-colored Pins and Bowling ball designs.

Empathy, good-natured fun

The league is unique to a smaller region like Sonoma County, Mahurin said. In addition to Bowling leagues, “larger communities have kickball, volleyball and Dodgeball (for LGBTQ+ players),” he noted.

There are several other similar Bowling Leagues in the Bay Area, and the nonprofit International Gay Bowling Organization lists more than 250 member leagues, including many across the United States.

The pride league welcomes groups of players as well as solo bowlers. Some teams are formed by friends, others are matched up by league organizers. Individuals also can serve as substitutes on various teams.

What seemed to matter most on a recent night of league play was whose turn was next, and how each bowler was playing. As the automatic scoring system tallied points, teammates and opponents applauded one another for strikes, spares, splits and more with high fives and cheers — and offered good-natured empathy for those whose Bowling balls didn’t quite roll as intended.