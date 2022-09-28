Camaraderie And Nervous Energy On The First Day Of Training Camp

After a longer offseason than they’re accustomed to, the Portland Trail Blazers started off their 2022-23 campaign in earnest Tuesday morning with their first training camp practice at the Robertson Gym on the campus of UC Santa Barbara. A few notes from the first day of camp…

• Unsurprisingly, no one on the Trail Blazers, be they players, coaches or staff, seems to mind spending a few days in southern California for training camp.

Sure, it’s typically nice in the Pacific Northwest this time of year, and spending time away from family and friends can be challenging, but between the ocean breeze and the enthusiasm associated with the start of a new season, starting off the 2022-23 season on the campus of UC Santa Barbara has been welcomed.

“I think it’s going really good so far,” said head Coach Chauncey Billups, who made the decision to take the team on the road for training camp. “We had a really good meeting and dinner last night, we’ll get together again tonight. Obviously practice away, everybody is obviously really happy waking up looking at that water everyday. So the mood is good. It’s going well so far.”

A team like the Trail Blazers, with four new players and and a number of returning players who did not get to play alongside each other due to injuries last season, obviously has quite a bit they’d like to accomplish on the court this week before facing the Clippers in their first preseason game on Monday, but those tasks can be done in most any gym. However, the opportunity to forge relationships in an environment with fewer distractions is, perhaps not equally important, but at least a useful feature of getting out of town for camp.

“We’ve got each other,” said Damian Lillard. “We go back home to our families and our private lives and I think, being here, it’s almost like a retreat. We play basketball, we go through practices, we go eat together, we spend time together kind of in a bubble. It creates a lot of opportunity for us to bond and get together and be connected as a team.”

• In the past, players would use training camp as a way to get in shape before the start of the season. But these days, the expectation is that you show up on the first day of camp ready to practice, which allows teams to skip most of the calisthenics and focus more on teaching. And with most of the team spending time at the practice facility well in advance of training camp, the need for two-a-day practices and/or using a significant amount of time to build Endurance is unnecessary.

However, the nervous energy that comes with the first official practice is a mainstay, even for Veterans and players who have been scrimmaging on their own for the better part of the last month.

“The first few days of training camp is really just trying to put in a few of your things,” said Billups. “Put in some of your Offensive stuff, some of the defensive stuff and then let them get up and down, play and kind of start implementing those things. Usually on the first day, you implement things and you start going up and down, everybody is so antsy, it’s sloppy. It can be a little sloppy at times, but it was okay today. It wasn’t as bad as I thought it might have been.”

But unlike fitness, which can take weeks to build, the first day jitters go away by the second practice.

“It was just getting our feet wet, it was a little bit sloppy,” said Lillard of Day One. “The first game, one team made shots, the other team was sloppy, our team was pretty sloppy. And then the next day we had some subs in and it flipped. Overall, good day. We didn’t have enough live action for anything to really get going like that. It’s a good day of getting stuff in, getting back into the swing of things. I think Tomorrow will be a more smooth day.”

• While the Trail Blazers’ Rookies participated in practices during Portland’s Championship run at the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, the first day of training camp hits a bit different. The quality of play is superior, the expectations are higher and everything moves at a much faster pace.

With all that considered, Rookies Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker received good marks from their teammates and coaches on their first day of training camp, at least on the curve.

“They just looked like rookies,” said Billups. “It’s a lot to take on. Everything is new for them. Every single thing — any coverage that we have, any concept that we have, any play — everything is very new. So they’re going to be a step slow on a lot of the actions because you can see them thinking instead of just playing. But that’s a part of the process.”

For rookies, their first practice at their first training camp is the culmination of years of painstaking effort. After investing thousands of hours preparing and making considerable sacrifices along the way, to finally achieve that goal of making the NBA has a significant weight to it. And that weight can slow you down just a bit on a first day.

“When I think about my time back then, I understand how they feel, that excitement to kind of prove myself and show ‘I got better,'” said Lillard of his first-year teammates. “It’s a new opportunity for them to step into a new level of their careers. That’s a lot of energy, it makes you emotional, it makes you kind of sped up.