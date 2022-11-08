Cam Spencer wows the crowd in debut

PISCATAWAY – It took all of one game in a Rutgers basketball uniform for Cam Spencer to blow the lid off Jersey Mike’s Arena.

The transfer guard from Loyola-Maryland electrified the crowd of 7,000 in Monday’s season opener, tallying 17 points, six steals and five assists in a 75-35 romp of Columbia.

“Cam prepares; he’s a worker,” Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell said. “He’s a huge addition. Really thankful all these guys stayed, but really thankful we added Cam. He brings a whole other dimension to our team.”

Spencer, who is a senior with two years of eligibility left, came in with a sharpshooter’s reputation. But he excelled in all phases in this one, getting in the passing lanes, coming up with loose balls, making the extra pass. They came out of Halftime white hot, scoring eight points in 63 seconds – notching a 3-pointer, a turnaround jumper and a driving layup.

The crowd went bonkers, feeding off both his shooting and the passion he exudes on the court.

“Definitely a different experience for me, coming from where I did,” Spencer said. “I heard coming in it was very loud here, and it was even better than I expected. When we went on a couple of our runs, I definitely could hear the fans.”

Spencer Shook off a cold hand from last weekend’s exhibition against Fairfield the way a true shooter should.

“At the end of the day, it was one day of shooting,” they said. “I thought I got great looks; the ball just didn’t go in. Same thing in the first half tonight. I feel like I’m hurting the team if I’m not shooting when I’m open. Always got to keep the same mentality – shoot and be ready to shoot.”

For the record: This marked the fewest points an opponent has scored against Rutgers in the shot-clock era, matching the low set last season against Merrimack.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Ron Harper’s return

During the first timeout the 2022 NCAA Tournament banner was spotlighted and the alumni trio of Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker and Luke Nathan appeared on the video board to raucous applause.

They built this, and that was not lost on Harper, who was enjoying a day off from the Toronto Raptors’ G League team.

“It’s satisfying, real satisfying to me,” Harper said. “This is a good group of young guys. I had the privilege of being around them for a couple of weeks in the summer and I’m excited to see what they can do. It’s a new Rutgers with me and Geo gone, but you know with Coach Pikiell (and his staff) they’re in good hands.”

Harper, a Don Bosco Prep grad and Bergen County native, spent much of Halftime posing for photos with kids. You get the Celebrity treatment when you raise a home-state program from the dust and end a 30-year Big Dance drought.

“Now the next step for our program is making it normal to get to the NCAA Tournament,” he said. “These guys, they want to make this a greater season than I ever had here, and I hope they do that.”

Harper, whose two-way contract means he’ll get a season-long audition from the Raptors, made his NBA debut with the big club last week.

“I got a ton of texts that day but I told my boys, ‘We’re not going to celebrate that,'” he said. “This is the beginning of a very long journey and I’m grateful to be along for the ride.”

Asked for his advice to the current players, the always-steady Harper replied, “Just stay the course. It’s never going to be easy. Lean on the people around you and you’re going to get the job done. You’re under the microscope; people are going to judge you, but you can’t worry about that kind of stuff.”

Here’s a judgment on Harper: He will never forget where he came from. They love this place, and the feeling is mutual.

2. Take it slow with Caleb McConnell

The standout wing has been sidelined for a month by a knee injury. Don’t expect him to be in uniform later this week when Rutgers plays host to Sacred Heart Thursday and UMass-Lowell Saturday. This team doesn’t need him right now, he has a history of injuries, and he’s the type of guy who plays with Abandon.

“I think he’s really close,” Pikiell said. “Unfortunately it’s not my decision. It’s when the trainer says he’s ready to go, but I think he’s getting really close.”

Better to bring him back a bit later at 100 percent, and that’s almost certainly what you will see.

3. Aundre Hyatt’s audition

McConnell’s absence created an opening for Aundre Hyatt, and he’s taking full advantage. The 6-foot-6 junior posted his first double-double at Rutgers, notching 12 points and 10 rebounds, the latter of which had Pikiell on cloud nine. Twice, when the subject of rebounding came up in the postgame press conference, the Coach tapped Hyatt on the arm approvingly.

“When he rebounds, it’s another dimension for us,” Pikiell said. “We call him a ‘power guard,’ Aundre — he’s not just a regular guard. He stuck his nose in there when we needed it.”

Some guys just need an extended opportunity.

“It’s a good feeling, honestly, just trying to do anything to impact winning,” Hyatt said. “Next man up, that’s what Coach Pikiell preaches. Just trying to hold it down and be a glue guy.”

After a few fits and starts last winter, following his transfer from LSU, Hyatt has found his comfort level. Remember, transfers used to have a sit-out year to adjust.

“It was a process, coming in last year and trying to absorb the team concept and adjust to Coach Pike,” Hyatt said. “I think I’m in a better place now. Excited about this year.”

Rutgers tallied 16 Offensive boards. Hyatt grabbed three of them, a high number for a wing.

“It’s just willing yourself,” they said. “It’s a mentality thing, telling yourself you’re going to crash the glass every time.”

4. Big Cliff’s big start

It took five seconds for standout center Cliff Omoruyi to put his stamp on things. Paul Mulcahy grabbed the opening tip and forwarded it to the big fella for an alley-oop. It’s a play Rutgers works on.

“That’s exactly how we practiced it,” Spencer said. “For it to work is a great start to the game.”

5. Welcome back

This was one of the best opening-game crowds in recent memory. Rutgers basketball has become an event. The atmosphere in this archaic but intimidating building is a Joy to behold. Renovate carefully.

