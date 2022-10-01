Cam Spencer, Antonio Chol, Mawot Mag

PISCATAWAY – In the Rutgers men’s basketball team’s annual intra-squad softball game a few weeks back, Veteran guards Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy served as Captains and chose the sides.

With the first pick, McConnell selected Cam Spencer.

The transfer from Loyola-Maryland did not disappoint. He belted an inside-the-park home run, finishing it off with a head-first slide into home.

That’s right: With nothing at stake but pride, Spencer dove for the plate like Pete Rose. And he scored with room to spare.

“He has that competitive mindset and that’s the thing that puts him over the top,” McConnell said. “People talk about his shooting, but his competitive mindset is the best thing he has. It pushes him, and it pushes other people to compete better. It just raises the bar.”

That Mindset was on display during Friday’s practice. In a five-on-five drill, when Spencer drove the lane and delivered a behind-the-back pass that missed the mark, he Cursed himself almost loud enough to be heard in Dunellen. Later, when he drilled a corner 3-pointer, he not only sought out and fist-bumped the teammate who got him the ball (Mawot Mag), but the other three guys on his side as well. At the practice’s end, as he walked off the court, Spencer grabbed a ball off the rack and — half-facing the water cooler in the corner, his feet not even remotely set — swished a 3-pointer.

They had to leave on a good note.

“I hold myself to high standards,” he said. “And when I don’t meet those standards, I get mad at myself.”

