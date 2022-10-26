Cam Smith To Face Phil Mickelson In LIV Team Championship Knockouts

The match-ups for the first day of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Florida have been Revealed with Cameron Smith against Phil Mickelson a standout singles match as the Australian’s Punch GC faces Lefty’s HyFlyers GC.

Smith has been one of the outstanding players of 2022, first on the PGA Tour, and then with LIV Golf where he won the Chicago event. Mickelson has struggled by comparison. However, with six Majors to his name, he is undoubtedly a player who thrives on the biggest occasions and cannot be written off.

