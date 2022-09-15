Cam Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, prospect ranking, recruiting profile, more about South Carolina CB

South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. SEC quarterbacks became quite familiar with Smith last season because he was the one constantly breaking up their passes. Smith’s 1.3 passes defended per game ranked ninth in the FBS, and he supplemented that impressive statistic with 41 tackles and three interceptions.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Smith, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Background



Age: 21

21 Year: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 188

: 188 Hometown : Blythewood, South Carolina

: Blythewood, South Carolina Interesting facts: Allowed multiple catches in just two of 11 games in 2021

Position: Well. 2 CB | Overall: Well. 14

high school: Westwood (Blythewood, South Carolina)

Class: 2019

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9366)

National: 150 | CB: 19 | South Carolina: 2

High school accolades: All-American Bowl selection, Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection

College stats

2022 2 7 0.0 0 0 2021 11 41 2.5 14 3 2020 8 16 0.0 4 2 2019 3 7 0.0 0 0

College Accolades

Honors

2021: Second-team All-SEC (Associated Press, PFF)

Notable statistics

2021: Ninth in FBS in passes defended per game (1.3)

Initial Scouting report

“Smith has good speed and average top-end speed. He has some experience playing inside and outside for the Gamecocks. Physical downfield, the South Carolina native does a good job contesting at the catch point but can be too handsy downfield. He does a good job of tracking the ball through the air but only has average recovery speed. His ball production has been among the best in the nation.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards