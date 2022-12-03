Cam Smith announces he is headed to the NFL

South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith announced on Friday that he is heading to the NFL.

The 6-foot, 188-pound defensive back has turned in a strong season in 2022 as he tallied 27 tackles with 23 of those being solo tackles and he also recorded one tackle for a loss. In addition to his 27 tackles, Smith broke up six passes and intercepted one pass.

Smith’s best game statistically in 2022 came against Tennessee when he recorded six tackles with one tackle for a loss.

Smith has donned the garnet and black the past four seasons with the 2021 season being his best season statistically as he totaled 41 tackles with 2.5 tackles for a loss. Smith would also force one fumble, breakup 14 passes and intercept three passes. In his four seasons in Columbia, Smith recorded 91 tackles, 24 pass breakups and six interceptions.

In 2021, Smith was named a second-team All-SEC performer for his strong season while Pro Football Focus would place him on its Honorable mention All-America team and would also have Smith on its second team All-SEC team.

Prior to the 2022 season, the Walter Camp Foundation placed Smith as a preseason first team All-American.

After signing with South Carolina out of Westwood High School in Blythewood, SC, Smith would play in three games as a true freshman and was credited with seven tackles.

In the ten-game Covid shortened season in 2020, Smith would see the field in eight games and would record 16 tackles and two interceptions which was tied for a team-high.

Against Tennessee on Nov. 19, Smith went head-to-head with the Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and would turn in a strong performance. In what was his final game in Williams-Brice Stadium, Smith wanted to make a statement and the Gamecocks did just that.

“Me, I just wanted to solidify my name one last time in Willy-B,” Smith said in a press conference after the game. “Make sure that everybody knows what is about to happen. Everybody knows what is going to happen. Simple as that.”

South Carolina defensive backs Coach Torrian Gray said Smith is someone who is always looking for ways to improve his game even with all of the accolades he has received.

“Cam is a good cornerback,” Gray said in a press conference on March 23. “Usually, your very talented players have some God-given things that you can’t teach. Cam has good height. He has good speed. He has a very good, high football IQ. He loves to compete and practices hard and he legitimately wants to get better.

“A lot of times, you get guys who have accomplished, he has become an All-SEC defender who accomplished those type of things and they may come through spring, and you may have to hit some buttons on them to improve and want to get better but I think he is just naturally wired to, ‘I want to compete, and I want to get better.’ That is the great thing about him. Again, he is immensely talented with a high football IQ.”