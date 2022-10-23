Cam Scott talks Auburn, recruiting

Auburn Basketball and head Coach Bruce Pearl are always finding ways to improve, even if it means getting a jump start in recruiting.

The target that is getting the most Buzz recently is Cam Scott, a four-star guard from Lexington, South Carolina. Scott is still in the early stages of his recruitment but has fielded from a handful of programs including Auburn.

Pearl recently traveled to South Carolina to talk with Scott, and Scott is planning to return the favor by visiting Auburn unofficially on Nov. 11. Scott recently shared his thoughts on Auburn with On3’s Jamie Shaw, he says that Pearl has compared him to a recent Auburn star.

“It really has to do with their coach. He is a very high level Coach and just watching how he’s putting people into place and just getting them to the next level. (Pearl) says he likes my build. It’s like Jabari Smith, a long and athletic build. It’s something where he likes the shooters too. So he likes being able to get up and down the floor and get quick shots.”

It appears that Scott is interested in Duke, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas in addition to Auburn. What is the biggest factor in choosing a school? Somewhere that he can gain a full college experience in a home-like environment.

“I want to go somewhere I can feel comfortable, where I can get better every day, but still be able to have my fun when I need it,” Scott said. “I want to go somewhere where I can keep everything easy, off my mind and I can just go in and work every day.”

Looking at Auburn’s recent commits, the Tigers have one pledge so far in Aden Holloway. Holloway is a four-star point guard from Napa, California, and is ranked No. 28 in the 2023 recruiting cycle.