Cam Newton Still Without A Team: NFL World Reacts

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Is Cam Newton going to play in the National Football League again?

We’re one week away from Week 1 and the former MVP quarterback is still without a team.

Newton, who played for the Patriots and the Panthers in recent years, has not signed with anyone ahead of the 2022 regular season.

