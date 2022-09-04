Cam Newton Still Without A Team: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 28: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Is Cam Newton going to play in the National Football League again?

We’re one week away from Week 1 and the former MVP quarterback is still without a team.

Newton, who played for the Patriots and the Panthers in recent years, has not signed with anyone ahead of the 2022 regular season.

It’s unclear if there’s any significant interest.

It’s certainly unfortunate that Newton is still without a team for the 2022 season.

“It’s crazy how this time last year, Cam Defenders were outraged that he was sent packing,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t know why it’s so difficult for people to hear that Cam is an average, inaccurate QB who had a SENSATIONAL single year. Trent Dilfer has a SB… Cam is super cool off the field, but his NFL play and career as a QB is by NFL standards mediocre at best. It’s okay to say that,” one fan added.

“Cam averaged 177 yards per game and had a .8 TD-INT ratio in his last full season. He isn’t good,” one fan added.

In his prime, Newton was special.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like he’ll return to that type of player.