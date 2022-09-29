Cam Johnson Discusses Contract Extension

Nov 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (23) with a dunk against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Former UNC Basketball standout Cam Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie contract. They spoke with reporters on media day about the possible extension.

Cam Johnson surprised many on draft day when he was selected in the first round (11th) by the Minnesota Timberwolves and traded to the Phoenix Suns shortly after. That included his own former UNC basketball teammate Coby White.

Johnson proved worthy of the high draft pick in his three seasons with the Suns. In the sixth-man role with a very talented team, Johnson has raised his average each season and finished last season at 12.5 points per game. There are even rumors that he may move to a starting role this season if the team trades Jae Crowder.

The former Tar Heel is eligible for a rookie extension that would be valued at $188 million over five years. They discussed the situation with the media on Sun’s media day.

“I love what we have been able to accomplish as a team,” Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to continuing that. The way it stands, I have a year left on my contract, and that is the year I am playing right now. I am super excited to be here. I am super excited for the opportunity. I love this team, I love our guys, and I’m ready to start training camp and get back to work.”

Johnson seems to be a great fit for the Suns and fits well with players like Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Mikal Brooks. The Suns finished last season with a 64-18 record and will look to avenge their Western Conference Semifinals loss to the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022-2023 season.

