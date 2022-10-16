Cam Akers has philosophical, football-related differences with Sean McVay, Rams reportedly could trade RB

Los Angeles Rams head Coach Sean McVay surprised everyone on Friday, when he announced that running back Cam Akers would not play in Sunday’s contest against the Carolina Panthers due to “personal reasons.” McVay said that the team was going to keep things internal, and declined to speculate on Akers’ future with the team. According to a new report, Akers and the Rams are indeed on the outs.

Sunday morning, NFL Media reported that Akers has philosophical and football-related differences with McVay, and that he may have played his last down with the Rams. NFL Media believes that Akers will draw significant trade interest, and that the team is open to moving him if they field the right offer.

The former second-round pick out of Florida State rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season, while also catching 11 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown. Akers Tore his Achilles before the start of his second season in 2021, however, but fought in recovery to return for the regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, and the Super Bowl run.

This season, Akers has rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown on 51 carries. He’s recorded just two technical starts in five games played, and NFL Media reports that questions about his role and his place in the running back rotation have remained unanswered. Akers and McVay have reportedly remained cordial through this situation, and Akers hasn’t tried to attract attention to his plight. But it sounds like a parting of ways could be coming. Darrell Henderson Jr. and Malcolm Brown will lead LA’s ground game moving forward.