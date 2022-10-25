Cam Akers among 6 targets for New Orleans Saints

We’re in a tight spot. A 2-5 start to the season is hardly what the New Orleans Saints anticipated, and now the NFL trade deadline is fast approaching. They’ve got decisions to make ahead of that Nov. 2 cutoff date, and they could end up cutting a deal with another team. We’ve seen the Saints make trades at the deadline before, acquiring players like linebacker Kwon Alexander (in 2020) and cornerback Eli Apple (in 2018) while moving others such as Adrian Peterson (in 2017), having made a run at wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (at the 2019 deadline, later signing him as a free agent in 2020).

The point is the Saints were always active at the trade deadline under Sean Payton. Will that be the case with Dennis Allen calling the shots? Personally, I don’t think the Saints should be making many moves right now. Certainly not in the name of sending out future draft picks after they have already depleted their resources. They aren’t one or two players away from fixing their biggest problems and kicking off a winning streak. But if the right opportunity is there to improve the team at a reasonable expense, go for it.

If you’re curious, here are the draft picks available to New Orleans:

2023: Rounds 2, 3, 4, 5, 5 (via Philadelphia Eagles), 7

2024: Rounds 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 6 (via Philadelphia Eagles)

2025: Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

The Houston Texans own New Orleans’ 2023 sixth round pick (for cornerback Bradley Roby) and their 2024 seventh rounder (for running back Mark Ingram II), while the Eagles control the Saints’ 2023 first round choice and 2024 second rounder (after their 2022 trade to get an extra first-round pick), with Philly also getting a 2025 fifth rounder (as part of the CJ Gardner-Johnson trade). There’s some moving parts involved, but the Saints do have enough draft capital to make another move or two (and enough salary cap space, too). Again, it isn’t what I would do, but the Saints can take action at the trade deadline if they’re determined enough.

It just won’t be a big move. Remember, the goal isn’t to fully right the ship with one bold move. You just want to plug holes where you can and stop the leaking. With that in mind, here are six players the Saints should call about: