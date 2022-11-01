Cam Akers Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline: ‘I Miss Football’

Rams running back Cam Akers has been open about his desire to be traded ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Los Angeles Coach Sean McVay previously noted that the team was looking to trade their running back.

The third-year player has missed the last two Rams’ contests as McVay noted that Akers was “working through some things.” Akers had reportedly been butting heads with McVay and the Rams over “philosophical and football-related differences,” as well.

Akers once again made his intentions clear by tweeting a simple message on Tuesday, just hours before the trade deadline.

