Calvin University starting football program

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Calvin University has announced plans to launch a men’s football program in 2023.

Calvin leaders made the announcement Friday, Oct. 28 after the university’s Board of Trustees voted on an athletics strategic plan.

In addition to football, Calvin is also adding women’s acrobatics and tumbling and men’s volleyball.

“We are one of the premier athletics programs in all of Division III and so why not add more offerings that meet the needs of our students,” Wiebe Boer, president of Calvin University, said in a written statement..

“By adding these sports, we are providing students who have competed throughout high school the opportunity to get the best Christian Liberal arts education around and continue in the sport they love. It’s a win-win.”

Plans call for starting a search next month to select a football coach.

The athletics strategic plan also calls for constructing new outdoor facilities for football, soccer and lacrosse.

“We are excited to extend Calvin’s Athletic brand to as many student-athletes as possible. This translates to competitive excellence and a compelling student-athlete experience in a faith-based institution. That’s Calvin,” Jim Timmer, the university’s director of athletics, said in a written statement.

Calving is a Division III university with about 3,200 students.

