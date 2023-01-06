Calvin University hires University of Oregon football Analyst as school’s first football Coach

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Calvin University has hired Trent Figg, who most recently was a senior Offensive Analyst for the University of Oregon football program, as the school’s first-ever head football coach.

Calvin in October announced it was creating a football program, with the intention of conducting a national search for a head coach.

Figg, 36, was selected following the search.

Calvin’s program will launch this fall with a recruiting class, followed by the school’s first varsity competition in fall 2024.

Figg most recently served under the University of Oregon Coach Dan Lanning, who led a 10-3 season for the Ducks.

Before that, he served various roles at the University of Hawai’i from 2019-2021, including chief of staff and associate head coach of the defense. Two of his defensive backs – Eugene Ford and Cortez Davis – later signed NFL free-agent contracts.

“We are thrilled to announce Trent Figg as our first head football Coach and we are excited to welcome him and his family to the Calvin community,” Calvin head director of athletics Dr. Jim Timmer said in a written statement. “During the search process, it became very apparent that Trent was a great fit to be our first head football coach. I am very confident he will do a tremendous job in building our football program and fostering strong relationships in the Calvin community and beyond.”

