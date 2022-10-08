Calvin ‘escapes’ Hope with 1-0 Women’s soccer win

HOLLAND – Facing a nationally ranked Rival that has yet to allow a goal all year, the Hope College Women’s soccer team had its work cut out.

The Flying Dutch were able to put together a barrage of scoring chances in the second half, but in the end, it was an early goal by Calvin that made the difference in a 1-0 win for the Knights on Saturday at Hope’s Van Andel Soccer Stadium.

“We definitely had some chances in the second half. We need to start the game in that mindset because their early goal really put us on our heels,” Hope’s Madison Holloway said. “We need to execute in the attacking third. They are tough defensively, but we need to keep that attacking mindset.”

Hope had several shots on goal with Holloway (Holland Christian) putting together two Stellar chances late in the second half. But Calvin goalie Kalex Dodge was able to get her hands on one and the other sailed just wide of the net.

