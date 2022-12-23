Calvin Clements, Jaden Hamm sign to play football at Kansas

LAWRENCE — The recruiting doesn’t stop for Kansas football, even with the announcement of 12 signees Wednesday during the early signing period for its 2023 recruiting class.

The potential to bring in one or more high school players exists. So, too, does the opportunity to add transfers from the college level — which the Jayhawks already have commitments for. But as the second year of head Coach Lance Leipold’s rebuild continues, the signing of a couple of high-profile in-state talents in this class has brought added attention to it.

Calvin Clements is a 6-foot-7 and 290-pound Offensive lineman from Lawrence Free State High School, who 247Sports Composite rankings have at No. 7 in the state. Jaden Hamm is a 6-foot-5 and 225-pound tight end from Eudora High School, and ranked No. 6 in the state. And their additions showcase a further belief around those in the state in the trajectory Kansas is on.

