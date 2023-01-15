Calvin Athletics hires first Black head coach for new Men’s Volleyball program – Calvin University Chimes

Fredrick played volleyball at the University of California, as well as in England and Sweden.

Calvin Athletics has hired a Coach for the university’s first-ever varsity Men’s Volleyball program. Coach Spencer Fredrick is not only the first Men’s Volleyball head Coach at Calvin but also the first Black head-coach in Calvin Athletics history.

“ First adding Men’s Volleyball and then getting a Black head-coach — I wasn’t expecting that. … It’s a great step; … it’s a win.” — Eric Washington

Professor Eric Washington was a member of the Faculty Athletics Committee and was part of the initial inquiry several years ago to add football to the Calvin Athletic profile. He was also on the search committee to select a head-coach for Men’s Basketball in 2020. Washington, who has been vocal about the importance of diversifying Athletic staff, told Chimes he was surprised when Calvin Athletics hired a Black men’s volleyball coach. “First adding Men’s Volleyball and then getting a Black head-coach — I wasn’t expecting that. Nevertheless, it’s still a historic moment,” Washington said. “It’s a great step; … it’s a win.”

Washington believes the hire is a sign that Calvin is finally investing in increasing staff diversity. “Now the university is putting money where its mouth is in terms of diversity and increasing diversity on campus with high-profile positions,” Washington added.

“We’re really excited to bring [Fredrick] in and have him be our first African American Head Coach … we have had other minority coaches before but this is our first African American hire and we couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Associate Athletic Director and Women’s Volleyball Head-Coach Amber Warners.

“ I think his playing experience is something that sets him apart [from other candidates].” —Amber Warners

Fredrick played Division I volleyball at the University of California, Santa Barbara for four seasons. After graduating he continued his career at the University of Essex in England and the Elite Series in Sweden. He also helped Valley Christian High School in Cerritos, California, win a conference championship last year. “I think his playing experience is something that sets him apart [from other candidates],” said Warners.

The main goal for the Men’s Volleyball program is to get a team ready for an official season starting in January 2024. “Right now [Fredrick] is recruiting in California. He’s going to be moving here on Feb. 1, and he will be bringing in 6 to 10 kids and we’re hoping to start the season in the spring of 2024,” said Warners.

Calvin currently has a Men’s Volleyball club team which Fredrick may watch and recruit from. “They might have something to do with the Men’s [Volleyball] club team,” Warners said. “Just to do some watching and helping that group. But we’re really looking for him to start with a team doing something non-traditional this coming fall.”

Warners is excited to collaborate with Fredrick on the volleyball program. “I think he is really going to help our program with some hitting [and] blocking expertise and bringing some knowledge. . . I am really looking forward to helping him with building his culture from square one. We’re looking to really help each other out in our strengths,” said Warners.