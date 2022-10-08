Calvert Hall soccer goes to Cleveland and comes away with a 4-2 win over national powerhouse St. Ignatius

Photo by Jeff Harwell

Photo by Jeff Harwell

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Calvert Hall’s soccer team has a 7-hour bus ride home Saturday, but will be making that trip gleefully, as the Cardinals defeated Cleveland St. Ignatius (Ohio) 4-2 Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 2-1 in the second half, Calvert Hall scored two goals in the span of 2:50 to tie and then take the lead.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button