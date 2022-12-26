Calusa Pines in Naples picked by Golf Magazine for Florida’s Top 30

It’s not surprising that Calusa Pines Golf Course in Naples has been named to another prestigious “best courses” list. What is a little surprising is that it’s the only golf course in Southwest Florida to make Golf magazine’s “30 Best Golf Courses in Florida” that was released on Thursday (Dec. 22).

But there will be no complaining here.

The Distinction for Calusa Pines, which is tucked away on a pretty piece of property east of I-75 off Immokalee Road, provides another opportunity to brag about how great Southwest Florida is for golf with many people visiting here, or even retiring here, because of the numerous high-quality public and private golf courses available in Collier and Lee counties.

Calusa Pines is a private golf course and as the experts at Golf point out, very unique because it is not tied to a gated community. In other words “pure golf” the Magazine Editors said in their description, and “quiet rounds are guaranteed.”

