Calumet Volleyball Sweeps Marquette – Tuesday Sports Wrap

High School

In high school volleyball last night…

• Calumet wiped out Marquette 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-8). Helen Beiring had 16 kills; Caitlin Strom had 5 blocks; Maddie Torola had 7 kills; Allie Bjorn had 3 kills, 12 digs and 1 ace; Laina Kariniemi had 2 kills, 26 assists and 2 aces; and Kaylie Halonen had 12 digs and 5 aces.

In volleyball this evening…

• Calumet entertains Hancock, Coverage will begin around 6:10 on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.

• Lake Linden-Hubbell travels to Ewen-Trout Creek.

• Dollar Bay-Tamarack City visits Jeffers.

• Baraga journeys to Watersmeet.

• L’Anse plays at Chassell.

• Ontonagon entertains Bessemer.

MLB

The Tigers lost to the Astros 7-0 last night. Eduardo Rodriguez gave up five runs over five innings, and took the loss. Framber Valdez tossed a complete-game six-hitter for Houston.

The Tigers host the Astros again this evening. Drew Hutchison will start against Hunter Brown. Coverage will begin at 6:20 on 99.3 The Lift.

The Brewers were off yesterday, and played at Saint Louis this evening. Matt Bush will start against Jordan Montgomery.

NFL

In last night’s contest, the Broncos edged the Seahawks 17-16. The Seattle defense forced two Denver goal-line fumbles in the third quarter, and Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds.

Houghton volleyball entertains Negaunee Thursday. Houghton football hosts Bark River-Harris Saturday.

