Calling all artists! New exhibit coming soon to the Port Huron Museum

The Port Huron Museum wants to feature your work in an upcoming exhibit.

Portraits of Port Huron is an upcoming temporary exhibit at the Port Huron Museum Carnegie Center, located at 1115 Sixth St. The exhibit will feature Portraits from the museum’s collection and aims to show how portraiture has developed over time.

The museum is calling artists in the Port Huron area to submit their own portrait pieces. All mediums and skill levels will be accepted. Additionally, artists do not have to create a piece specifically for the exhibit.

“Part of the exhibit is the community feature,” said Kayla Wendt, curator of collections and exhibits. “We’re featuring that as a look into modern portrait art.”

The deadline to submit for the exhibit is Feb. 28. Applications, which are through google forms, can be found at www.phmuseum.org/portrait.

A portrait of Henry McMorran inside the Port Huron Museum's Carnegie Center. The portrait will be featured in the upcoming exhibit.

If the artist chooses, they can place their art for sale while in the exhibit. The artists set the price, and the museum will take a 25% commission fee.

The museum plans to have interactive elements in the exhibit. One station will be for children to practice portrait skills. Other interactive stations are yet to be determined.

“We’re still working on a couple of details and there are a few puzzle pieces falling into place,” said Andrew Kercher, manager of community engagement.

