Callens scores winning goal in third period as Frontenacs down Oshawa
Frontenacs Veteran forward Maddox Callens scored his seventh goal of the season — the game-winning marker — with just over five minutes to play and Kingston held on for a 3-2 win over the Oshawa Generals Friday night at the Leon’s Center in front of a crowd of 3,013.
Callens, 19, is the last player remaining on the Frontenacs roster from the 2019 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection after Francesco Arcuri, Shane Wright and Braden Hache were traded away earlier this season.
Callens has played just 28 games this season since coming back from off-season shoulder surgery on Oct. 30.
He scored the winning goal on a 2-on-1 with Paul Ludwinski, who went down the right side, put a move on Oshawa’s Thomas Stewart before making a backhand pass to Callens, who one-timed a shot from about 10 feet out on Oshawa goaltender Carter Bickle.
The win moved the Frontenacs one game above the .500 mark at 20-19-1-1 for 42 points. They remain sixth in the Eastern Conference.
The Oshawa Generals, 15-21-1-3 for 34 points, are ninth in the conference.
The win for Kingston also got a three-games-in-two-and-a-half-days weekend off to a good start.
The Frontenacs travel to St. Catharines on Saturday to take on the conference’s last-place Niagara IceDogs in a game that starts at 7 pm and then play Sunday at 2 pm in Guelph against the Storm.
Also scoring for Kingston in the game were Gage Heyes, with his third of the season, and Owen Outwater, with his eighth.
Scoring for the Generals were Calum Ritchie, on a power play, and Stuart Rolofs.
Frontenacs goaltender Ivan Zhigalov made 28 saves on 30 shots while Bickle faced 27 shots.
Kingston led 1-0 after the first on Heyes’ goal and the teams were tied 2-2 after two periods.