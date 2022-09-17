Callaway’s new wedge features ‘hop and stop’ performance

Callaway’s new wedges feature the sharpest groove radius allowed by USGA rules. Jeffrey Westbrook

Callaway’s Jaws Raw is the newest extension to the popular wedge line that offers some of the most aggressive grooves in golf for extreme short-game spin and control — and more “hop and stop” performance.

In manufacturing the JAWS Raw ($180; 4 grinds, Lofts from 48 to 60 degrees, two finishes; callawaygolf.com), Callaway removed the plating from the face and toe areas, which maintained the sharpest groove radius allowed by USGA rules. The shaping and grinds have also been enhanced for more versatility and forgiveness.

Says Callaway master wedge craftsman Roger Cleveland: “The thing we’re really excited about is the updated shaping with a straighter leading edge for alignment, and our new Z-Grind, which has a chamber on the leading edge that acts like a secondary skid plate to prevent digging, especially on tight lies.”

