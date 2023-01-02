Callaway’s new Paradym drivers added to USGA Conforming Driver list

With the new year officially started and the first PGA Tour event of 2023 ready to begin on Thursday in Hawaii, equipment makers are set to release new drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons and balls. But before new equipment can be used in official events, the game’s governing bodies, the USGA and the R&A, have to test it and confirm that it conforms to the Rules of Golf.

On Monday, the Paradym, Paradym X, Paradym Triple Diamond, Paradym Triple Diamond S and Paradym Max Fast were added to those lists.

At this point, the Carlsbad, California-based company has not released any official details about the new drivers, but in the photos below we can spot a few things.

All of the Paradym drivers have the words ‘Forged Carbon’ and ‘Jailbreak AI’ on the sole, along with adjustable hosel systems. According to the USGA’s description, all the drivers have ‘Forged TI’ on their face.

The Paradym appears to have a sliding weight system on the back, where the words Draw and Fade also appear.

The Paradym X appears to have a weight screw in the back.

The Triple Diamond and Triple Diamond S have a weight screw behind the leading edge, and there appears to be a second weight screw in the back of one version of the Triple Diamond. A second version of the Triple Diamond and the Triple Diamond S do not appear to have a back weight.

The Paradym Max Fast appears not to have a sliding weight or weight screws.