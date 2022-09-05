Callaway Rebrands for ‘Modern Golf’

The success of Topgolf is driving changes at Callaway Golf Company.

It’s Aug. 24, the Carlsbad-based Callaway (NYSE: ELY) announced plans to change its corporate name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. The move follows the successful merger with Dallas-based Topgolf in 2021 and that segment’s continued strong revenue growth.

A statement from Callaway said the name change reflects the “unmatched scale and reach” of the company’s brand portfolio “across the full Modern Golf and active lifestyle ecosystem, including on- and off-course golf.”

The company said it expects the corporate name change to be effective on or about Sept. 6.

When the change goes into effect, the company also intends to change its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange from “ELY” to “MODG.”

The new ticker is meant to reflect the company’s leadership position in the “Modern Golf” ecosystem, according to the statement.

“We are excited to introduce Topgolf Callaway Brands, which better acknowledges our long-term strategic path forward, while emphasizing our unique and dominant leadership in the Modern Golf space,” said Callaway President and CEO Chip Brewer.

“With the change, our new corporate identity will reinforce the opportunities that are anchored in our strong heritage business and at the same time build important awareness for our strategic shift towards exciting new Ventures in the Modern Golf and active lifestyle segments,” Brewer added.

Callaway spokesperson Jeff Newton noted that while the corporate name change will bring further awareness to the company’s Investor audience, the change is not designed to be consumer facing and there will be no change to daily business operations or structure.

“Each of our core brands – Callaway, Topgolf, OGIO, TravisMathew, Jack Wolfskin – will continue to retain their individual identities and operate independently from one another,” Newton said.

The initial reaction from the Investor audience has been in line with “desired expectations,” Newton said, because the change Highlights combined opportunities of Callaway’s heritage business with the company’s “strategic shift” toward new ventures.

“We believe that Topgolf Callaway Brands simultaneously communicates robust growth and change along with stability and strength,” CEO Brewer added.

Strong Earnings

The Callaway brands, especially Topgolf, recently demonstrated that stability and strength in the company’s second quarter earnings report.

Callaway’s consolidated net revenues for Q2 2022 increased from $202.1 million to over $1.115 billion, an increase of 22.1% compared to Q2 2021.

The increase in net revenue was driven by a $78.3 million (or 24.1%) increase in the Topgolf segment, which contributed $403.7 million of revenue and $44.2 million of segment operating income in the second quarter of 2022, mostly from strong social and corporate events.

Beyond just Topgolf, Callaway saw revenues increase across all its segments, including a $50.6 million (or 12.6%) increase in its golf equipment segment and a $73.2 million (or 39.2%) increase in its active lifestyle segment, which includes apparel and other gear .

“We were very pleased with our second quarter financial results,” Brewer said. “Our second quarter revenues increased by 22%, reflecting increases in all major product categories, in all major regions and in all operating segments. Continued strong demand, along with market share gains, pricing and other business Improvements we implemented this year have allowed us to outrun the ubiquitous inflationary pressures, unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates and Staffing challenges.”

“While we are not immune from these macroeconomic headwinds, we believe we can continue to manage through them and our business remains strong overall,” Brewer added. “We are therefore increasing our full year guidance.”

According to the earnings report, Callaway’s revenue outlook for FY2022 is now expected to fall between $3.94 and $3.97 billion.

Callaway Golf Company

Founded: 1982

Headquarters: Carlsbad

CEO: Chip Brewer

Business: Golf equipment, apparel and entertainment

Stock: ELY (NYSE)

Revenue: $3.13 billion (FY 2021)

Website: www.callawaygolf.com

Notable: Opened two new Topgolf Venues in El Segundo and Philadelphia during the second quarter of 2022.