Callaway loses five goal thriller in heartbreaking fashion – LaGrange Daily News

Callaway loses five goal thriller in heartbreaking fashion Published 10:38 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The Callaway girls soccer team kicked off their 2023 season on Tuesday in a five goal thriller that saw the Cavaliers take a 3-2 loss to Fayette County.

The Cavaliers went down 1-0 early when Fayette County scored directly from a free kick. The Cavaliers responded with Autumn Brown grabbing a goal and Kadence Leithleiter scoring a beautiful goal from outside of the box with her left foot that head Coach Mike Petite called one of the best goals he’s ever seen scored at Callaway.

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, Fayette County came storming back in the second half and tied the game before grabbing a winner with a minute to go to send the Callaway fans home with their hearts broken.

There were plenty of opportunities for Callaway to win the game and Brown finished the game with three shots on target and will likely wrack up more goals as she works her way into game shape over the coming weeks.

Raine Hunt is back in goal for her senior season and came away with five saves in the game.

Callaway starts the season 0-1 and will return to action on Thursday with the Cavaliers hosting Shaw for a non-region matchup.