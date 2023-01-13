Callaway ERC Soft, Warbird golf balls: What you need to know | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

“At the molecular level, you have millions of elastic chains that are all cross-linked together,” Loper said. “What we discovered were some unreacted material groups that aren’t resilient … those impeded the ability of that material to be elastic. We developed a new technology that goes in and reacts with those unreacted material groups and pulls them into the material matrix that gives us a higher cross-linked density. That leads to more elastic energy at deformation, and that’s the goal. We’ve retained all the attributes that we seek and we’re able to get a little bit more speed at deformation. It’s about Converting deflection into energy.”