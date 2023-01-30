Callaway ERC Soft, Supersoft golf balls (2023)

Jon Rahm and Si Woo Kim won the first three PGA Tour events of 2023 using new Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond drivers, and both Golfers also used a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball. Xander Schauffele also dropped a Paradym Triple Diamond driver in the bag and is still playing Callaway’s Chrome Soft X LS. The Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS, each of which were updated in 2022, remain the brand’s premium offerings in 2023, boasting the most advanced technologies Callaway can pack into a ball. They also cost more than other Callaway balls.

For 2023, Callaway has updates to several balls at different price points below the Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS, and each places a premium on various aspects of performance. Here is a look at the new ERC Soft and Supersoft balls.

ERC Soft, ERC Soft Rev

Callaway ERC Soft

Callaway ERC Soft for 2023 (Callaway)

Price: $39.99 per dozen

Specifications: Three-piece ball with Surly cover and urethane coating. Available in white and yellow.

Who They’re For: Golfers who want a soft feel, length off the tee, a built-in alignment system and above-average greenside spin.

The Skinny: Urethane covers help Golfers generate more spin on approach shots, chips and pitch shots, but it’s expensive. Callaway is giving players extra greenside spin and control at a slightly lower price by opting for a Surly cover, then applying a new urethane coating on top of the ball.

The updated ERC Soft has a new core that Callaway said helps create more speed and distance, along with a higher launch than the previous ERC Soft.

Callaway ERC Soft

The ERC Soft Reva (left) has purple lines bracketing a blue line, while the standard ERC Soft balls have blue lines bracketing a red line. (Callaway)

The ERC Soft balls also feature a newly designed Triple Track alignment system consisting of two thin blue lines bracketing a thicker red line. The system makes it easy to establish an intended target line on the greens and aim the putter’s face behind the ball.

The ERC Reva has the same technologies and playing attributes, but the Triple Track system features blue lines bracketing a thicker purple line.

Supersoft, Supersoft Max

Callaway Supersoft golf balls

Callaway Supersoft golf balls (Callaway)

Price: $24.99 per dozen

Specifications: Two-piece construction with Surly cover. Available in white, yellow, green, orange, red and pink for the Supersoft; white for Supersoft Max

Who They’re For: The standard Supersoft is for golfers who want distance and a soft feel in a value-oriented ball. The Max version is for slow-swinging players who need more spin and carry to maximize distance.

The Skinny: Plenty of Golfers simply refuse to be outdriven off the tee, and they never want to hit first from the fairway. They are more than happy to play a ball that prioritizes distance above everything else, and if that ball has a budget-friendly price, even better.

The Supersoft is a two-piece ball with a large HyperElastic SoftFast Core to maximize ball speed off the tee. The core acts as the engine for the ball, but because it is so large and soft, it also gives the Supersoft a soft feel at impact on every shot, which many Golfers prefer.

Callaway Supersoft Max

Callaway Supersoft Max (Callaway)

The Supersoft Max is slightly oversized, which makes it easier for beginners and slower-swinging golfers to hit solidly for better performance. The core is designed to create more ball speed, while the cover design encourages a higher flight for increased carry and more overall distance.

The Supersoft Max conforms to the Rules of Golf and is legal for play.

