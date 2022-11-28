Call to artists for the “Grown in Brooksville” Mobile Mural program

A new mural project soon to be introduced to the community will aim to promote and display the beautiful countryside and rich agricultural sphere that defines Hernando County.

Brooksville Main Street is inviting artists to create original artwork for the sixth round of the Mobile Mural Program, also known as “Grown in Brooksville.” This is an installment set to be a part of Brooksville Main Street’s Florida Mermaid Trail Festival, scheduled for February 18, 2023.

“With this theme, we focus on our rural community,” read a Brooksville Main Street Call to Artists. “Artist renditions of this theme may encompass animals, agriculture, gardening, or the people and families behind it all–past and present. Whether you choose to depict our famous Rolling hills and green pastures, paint a portrait of children growing up on Main Street, pay tribute to your favorite farm or native florals, or create a scene portraying a day in the life of your favorite cattle rancher or friend with a green thumb… we truly look forward to seeing your submissions for our sixth round of mobile murals, ‘Grown in Brooksville.’”

This mural series is made possible through the sponsorship of Culture Builds Florida, the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs and is set to be presented at a number of upcoming public events in the Brooksville community.

“Our next exhibit will be on display during the Florida Mermaid Trail Festival, Fancy Flea, Black History and Women’s History Months, Heritage Days, and the Blueberry Festival,” said Natalie Kahler, executive director of Brooksville Main Street. “We wanted something that tied all those Celebrations together and “Grown in Brooksville” made sense.”

Kahler encourages artists to display the various dimensions and the lavish spectacles that distinguish and define the Brooksville countryside. “Artists can depict our people, our agriculture, our livestock, our beautiful ‘land of flowers,’ the products we’ve developed or anything else they can imagine connecting with Brooksville,” said Kahler. “We eagerly await the artist submissions!”

Artists will be paid $12 per square foot for accepted project murals. Artists are required to submit a portfolio and description of the intended design; Sketches are recommended, but not required. The call to artists closes December 4th.

Jessica Knutila, Mobile Mural Coordinator for Brooksville Main Street, sees this call for artists as a return to tradition. “Brooksville Main Street created the mobile mural program to support local artists, and as a creative way to integrate fine arts into downtown Brooksville – Revitalizing the space and immersing the local community in the arts,” she said. “For this call, we decided to go back to our roots, and hope to appeal to the artists here in town with the theme ‘Grown in Brooksville,'”

At the same time, this latest round of mobile murals reflects changes and enhancements in the program. Knutila stated, “We have received some very valuable feedback from our past muralists, leading to some exciting changes. We are now paying artists $12 per square foot, and no longer require sketches. While our voting panel appreciates a rough sketch of your design, a few artists found the sketch requirement limiting – so as long as your portfolio is strong, a sketch is not required!”

Artists may select from mural sizes of 5’x15′, 6’x10′, and 5×7′. Canvases will be primed before being given to artists. Artists are required to use professional-grade outdoor Acrylic paint for their work.

“We invite local artists of all skill levels to apply!” said Knutila. “Please tell your artist friends and encourage them to apply – there is nothing like seeing your artwork on the side of a building in your community.”

Beth Putnam, chair of the Hernando County Fine Arts Council, considers the Mobile Mural project an integral and very beautiful part of the Hernando art scene. “I like to step back a bit and note the growth of the arts in Hernando County in the last few years. In Brooksville specifically, the mobile murals have helped locals and visitors appreciate the arts like never before,” said Putnam. “The murals not only have added beauty and color to Brooksville’s Historic Downtown, but the project has also given opportunities to a growing number of artists to show and sell their work.”

For more information about ‘Grown in Brooksville,’ visit Mobile Mural Project — Brooksville Main Street (welovebvl.org).