Call to Artists for ‘Passages’

River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit works for the first juried show of 2023, “Passages.” A new theme for a new year allows for vast interpretation. For example, a piece could represent a journey or transformation, a pathway or opening.

This show is open to all media including, but not limited to painting, sculpture, fiber, photography and mixed media. Artists, both members and non-members, may enter two pieces with a size limit of 24″ (in any direction) including frame. Or artists may enter one larger piece with a size limit of 48 inches, including frame. Deadline for entry is Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m

River Arts is excited to announce the juror, Jorge S. Arango, the art critic of the Portland Press Herald. Arango has been writing about architecture, interior design and art for over 40 years. He recently co-authored his twelfth book, “Soul: Interiors by Orlando Diaz-Azcuy,” just released by Rizzoli. His work has appeared in many publications, including “House & Garden,” “House Beautiful,” “Elle Décor,” “Architectural Digest” and “Metropolitan Home.” Additionally, he has edited “Keys to the Enneagram” by spiritual leader AH Almaas, and does styling work for Architects and designers. Arango lives and works in Portland where he also contributes to “Maine Home+Design” Magazine and New England Home.

Entries may be delivered in person between Jan. 3-14. Forms are available in the gallery or may be downloaded from the website: riverartsme.org. For members the entry fee is $15 and for non-members it is $30.

“Passages” will run from Jan. 17 through Feb. 18. The public will be invited to an opening reception on Jan. 21 from 2 to 4 pm The gallery is located at 36 Elm St in Damariscotta and regular hours are Wednesday through Saturday 10 am to 4 pm For inquiries call the gallery at 563-6868.