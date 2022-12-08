Call to artists for ‘Passages’ show – Knox County VillageSoup

DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts, 36 Elm St., invites artists to submit works for the first juried show of 2023, entitled “Passages.” A new theme for a new year allows for vast interpretation. For example, a piece could represent a journey or transformation, a pathway or opening. Deadline for entry is Saturday, Jan. 14, at 4 pm River Arts is excited to announce the juror, Jorge S. Arango, the art critic of the Portland Press Herald.

Arango has been writing about architecture, interior design and art for more than 40 years. He recently co-authored his 12th book, “Soul: Interiors by Orlando Diaz-Azcuy,” just released by Rizzoli. His work has appeared in many publications, including House & Garden, House Beautiful, Elle Décor, Architectural Digest and Metropolitan Home. Arango is also the art reviewer for the Portland Press Herald. He lives and works in Portland, where he also contributes to Maine Home+Design Magazine and New England Home. Additionally, he has edited “Keys to the Enneagram” by spiritual leader AH Almaas and does styling work for Architects and designers.

This show is open to all media including, but not limited to, painting, sculpture, fiber, photography and mixed media. Artists, both members and non-members, may enter two pieces with a size limit of 24 inches (in any direction) including frame. Or artists may enter one larger piece with a size limit of 48 inches including frame.

Entries may be delivered in person between Jan. 3 and 14. Forms are available in the gallery or may be downloaded from riverartsme.org. For members the entry fee is $15 and for non-members it is $30.

“Passages” will run from Jan. 17 through Feb. 18. The public is invited to an opening reception Saturday, Jan. 21, from 2 to 4 pm. Gallery hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm Call 207-563-6868 for more information.

