Call to artists for ‘Celebration’ at River Arts – Knox County VillageSoup

DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts, 36 Elm St., announces a call to artists for a special year-end show, entitled “Celebration,” that will fill every room of the gallery. All original fine art and fine craft including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, multimedia, pastel, glass, wood, Collage and more will be accepted for this holiday exhibition. All artists are invited to participate in this non-juried show. This is an open call without a pre-determined theme.

Rules of Entry

Artists may enter works whose total retail prices add up to $400.

For example:

· 1 piece for $400

· 1 piece for $50 and 1 piece for $350

· 2 pieces for $100 each and 1 piece for $200

· 4 pieces for $100 each

· 5 pieces for $80 each

Any other combination that adds up to $400.

Submission Guidelines

No size limit. Works must meet gallery guidelines for presentation. All work must be gallery ready and clean. Wall pieces must be securely wired with picture wire. No wet paint. All work is subject to management approval.

Entry Fee

Fee for Entering is $15 for members and $30 for non-members. Artists make 65% of sales and River Arts retains 35% commission.

Entry forms are available in the gallery when work is delivered or on the website at riverartsme.org.

Drop off Dates

Works may be delivered from Nov. 1 until the deadline Saturday, Nov. 19, at 4 p.m

Public Artists’ Reception

Saturday, Nov. 26, from 2 to 4 pm

Visit the Show

The show runs from Nov. 22 until Dec. 30. Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm

For more information, call River Arts at 563-6868 or email [email protected]

