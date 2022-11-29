Call on Saudi Arabia’s Match-Winning Goal is Incredible

It didn’t take long for the 2022 World Cup to deliver one of the most remarkable upsets imaginable. With a pair of goals just minutes into the second half against world power Argentina, Saudi Arabia—one of the biggest longshots in the entire tournament—pulled out a remarkable win in Group C, 2–1.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina, converting a penalty in the 10th minute, but his squad had three more first half goals called for offside. Saudi Arabia took advantage in the second half.

Saleh Al-Shehri scored the equalizer in the 47th minute. Just five minutes later, Salem Al-Dawsari weaved through four Argentine Defenders to blast home the goal that would prove to be the match-winner for his country.

As you can imagine, this is a Monumental moment for the Nation on the international stage, and Saudi Arabia’s broadcast of Al-Dawsari’s goal certainly delivered. Courtesy of AFP’s Simon Evanserror Basir Ahmadi on Twitter:

With the win, Saudi Arabia takes stunning control of Group C with three points, while Argentina is behind the eight-ball ahead of what could be tough matches with Mexico and Poland. Those two teams kick off their tournaments at 11 am ET.

